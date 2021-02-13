"Could now be hot" - Leicester have chance to snap up defender for £30.6m this summer

Leicester City are having a quietly superb season.

The Foxes are well in the race to qualify for the Champions League and currently sit third in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s meeting with fourth-placed Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will hope to keep their challenge going for the remainder of the season, as it is obvious that they will have greater pulling power in the summer transfer window if they can dangle the carrot of Champions League football.

And Sport Witness carries a report from SportBILD journalist Christian Falk claiming that the Foxes are already looking to draw up a list of potential signings.

Jonathan Tah, the Bayer Leverkusen defender, appears to have again emerged as a target, with the Foxes keen to reignite their interest in the centre-back.

Tah was linked last summer, with the Foxes eventually signing Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne instead.

However, it appears the chase is back on, with the defender potentially available for a knock-down fee.

He has made 202 appearances in total for Bayer but his release clause in the summer stands at €35m (£30.6m), a fee that would surely be affordable to the Foxes.

Falk said: “Tah to Leicester could now be hot again.

“There were already movements last summer, and there is somebody at Leicester who knows him from his HSV time and is pushing.

“He has an exit clause, but this is set to reduce by €5m in the summer, which means that, according to our information, he would cost €35m.

“That is still a lot of money in these times, but he is becoming easier to finance, and he would like to take this step now.

“He’s been in a funk lately and he’s always wanted to go to England and if they give him that opportunity, then I assume he’ll do that.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a great signing for Leicester.

They have some depth at centre-back, with Fofana joined by Caglar Soyuncu, Wes Morgan, and Jonny Evans.

But Morgan turned 37 in January and so replacing him has to be a matter of urgency.

Bringing in a player like Tah, who is a genuinely experienced figure from an elite league, would be an upgrade of incredible quality.

With his release clause being lowered, and the player keen on a move to England, there aren’t many excuses for not getting this one done.

