"I'm positive" - Arteta insists he can resolve Arsenal's contract issue

Folarin Balogun is at a career crossroads at Arsenal.

The Gunners striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he could depart on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks in north London and has repeatedly captained the club’s U23 team, having scored 20 goals in 45 games for them.

He has also netted 38 goals in 41 games for the U18s and two in five for the senior squad.

The London Evening Standard reports that he has suitors from across Europe as his contract runs down, but with him yet to pen fresh terms, manager Mikel Arteta is not giving up on keeping him around.

Indeed, the Spaniard has given Balogun minutes in the Europa League this season, where he has made four appearances and scored twice, and in the EFL Cup clash with Manchester City.

And he has confirmed that he wants to retain the services of the teenager.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by the Standard, he said: “I’m still very positive that Flo is going to stay with us and it’s what we’re trying to do as a club, and it’s what I’m trying to do as a manager.

“As far as I know from last week, the player wants to be here, so I’m positive.

“I think he’s made some big progress in a few months.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Balogun hasn’t really been given a proper chance yet.

He has been scoring goals for the youth teams for some time now but his path to the first-team is not exactly clear.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are understandably in his way, but one has to question whether repeatedly bringing him off the bench in games that aren’t overly important is the way to develop him.

In his five senior appearances this season, they have totalled 74 minutes.

If Arteta wants to keep him, the best way to do it may simply be to show a bit more faith in him, and prove that he believes that he can become a star.

