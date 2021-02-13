The Olympic Games in 1996 was one to remember for WWE legend Kurt Angle, as he secured a gold medal for Team USA... with a 'broken freakin neck' as well if you didn't know!

Soon after this great achievement, he was a man in demand, with WWE chief Vince McMahon swooping in for the talented wrestler.

However, while on the Pat McAfee Show, the WWE legend revealed that he had initially held talks with UFC back in 1997.

Angle explained: “UFC approached me in 1997 and they offered me a 10-fight deal.

The money wasn’t that great back then. I was gonna get the highest deal, and it was $15,000 a fight, $150,000 for 10 fights.

“It’s still good money but it’s not great money for putting your body on the line like that. You’re risking concussions and injuries, and it’s just too much - I declined the offer.

“This is before Dana White purchased the company.

“UFC didn’t explode until after I had gotten into WWE. That was around 2000 or 2001.

“I came to WWE in ‘99 and, being in there, I had a great rookie year. One of the best ever. And I just felt like I didn’t want to start over again.”

The WWE Hall of Famer enjoyed a successful stint in the federation as he enjoyed many great rivalries and storylines, one of which included a great tussle with his friend Brock Lesnar.

He further explained how he managed to have secondary talks with Dana White after he retired from WWE in 2006.

“I even talked to Dana White when I left the WWE in 2006. He flew me to Las Vegas and he’s a great guy. He treated me very well.

“He told me that he wanted me to do one fight and he also wanted me to show up at every pay-per-view, wave in the crowd and be there.

“It was a lucrative deal but I’d just signed with TNA – IMPACT Wrestling. I asked Dana if I could do both, but he said I couldn’t do both, you had to do one or the other.

“So it never happened and I’m glad it didn’t because breaking my neck five times in total, it’s a lot of damage.

“And I didn’t have any upper body strength. If somebody had got me in an armbar, there was no way I could fight it. They would have ripped my arm off.

“So I decided that it wouldn’t be the best option for me and that I would rather stick with the entertainment stuff.”

It’s a shame that we never got to see one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history contest it in the Octagon.

