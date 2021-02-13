Liverpool couldn't have asked for a much tougher fixture to arrest their recent slump in form.

The Reds travelled to Leicester on Saturday lunchtime, with Jamie Vardy no doubt relishing the prospect of facing debutant Ozan Kabak.

The centre-back made his first appearance having finally gained international clearance and it was timely too, with Fabinho missing through a muscular injury.

Jurgen Klopp's headache got worse too, with James Milner pulling up and having to be replaced by Thiago Alcantara.

So with the Reds' problems mounting, it was little surprise that James Maddison smelled blood inside the first two minutes, capitalising on a mix-up between Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold to test Alisson from inside his own half. No howler from the Brazilian this time, though.

Yet another familiar theme from last week's defeat to Manchester City was Mo Salah's questionable theatrics in the penalty box.

Perhaps with that incident at Anfield in mind, Anthony Taylor wasn't interested when the Egyptian went down in the first half at the King Power looking for a spot-kick.

Replays showed there *was* contact, but Salah was undoubtedly looking for it - and that may have counted against him on this occasion.

Let's take a look at some of the reaction on social media:

That definitely wasn't the worst dive you'll see this season, but it does seem the forward's reputation is preceding him a little.

It's a pity when we should be talking about his brilliance each week, but his apparent playacting - at least in the eyes of some fans - seems to overshadow it.

