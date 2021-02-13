For all the jokes circulating about the timing of Neymar's latest injury, the Brazilian is clearly devastated to be on the sidelines again.

After suffering another setback against Caen, the PSG star was infuriated and made his feelings known to the referee.

Worst of all, he'll now miss his reunion with Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Amid fans pointing out that he'll *once again* be off duty for his sister's birthday - for which he now has a bit of a reputation - Neymar took to Instagram to post an emotional statement.

The forward even claimed he is being "assaulted" on the pitch.

"The sadness is great, the pain is immense and the crying is constant," he wrote.

"Once again I will stop doing what I love most in life for a while, which is playing football. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable due to my style of play, because I dribble and end up getting assaulted constantly.

"I don’t know if the problem is me or what I do on the field … it really saddens me. It makes me so sad to have to hear from a player, coach, commentator or the f****** No.4 (referring to a Caen player) ‘he really has to be beaten’ ‘falls down’ ‘crying’ ‘kid’ ‘spoiled’ and etc...

"Honestly it saddens me and I don’t know how long I can take it, I just want to be happy playing football. THAT’S IT."

At the two World Cups in which he's featured, and in his three-and-a-half years at PSG, some feel Neymar has cemented his reputation for playacting.

His theatrics probably don't help his cause with match officials, but there's undoubtedly some truth in his claims that he is targeted.

A compilation of fouls on the 29-year-old has been put together and it aims to dispel the myth that he's a “diver”, a “cheater”, and a “crybaby”.

It's no wonder Neymar has grown frustrated.

With pace in abundance, there's no way a lot of defenders can stop him and unfortunately, that's led to him being felled time and time again.

It's now expected he'll be out for four weeks, not only affecting PSG's Champions League campaign but also proving a severe blow to the champions' domestic title chances.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently third in Ligue 1, three points behind leaders Lille.

