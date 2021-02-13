We wouldn't put it past Gareth Southgate to field an entire team of right-backs at the rescheduled European Championships.

The Three Lions boss has some serious decisions to make about who he selects for the tournament and his mind must be changing every week.

Luke Shaw is the most in-form left-back thanks to his resurgence at Manchester United, while John Stones has found his feet again at Manchester City.

Southgate has to whittle down an immense pool of talent to just 23 players. Inevitably, that means some big names are going to miss out.

Not long ago, Goal predicted the entire squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Harry Maguire, Michael Keane, Conor Coady, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Harry Winks, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho

Strikers: Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tammy Abraham, Marcus Rashford

There are a few tweaks we'd make. Winks will be lucky to be on the plane as he finds himself badly out of favour at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, even though Southgate has so far stuck by him.

One of Mings, Keane or Coady could miss out with Stones coming in, while Trippier might make way due to his off-field problems at Atletico Madrid.

Leicester's James Justin would have been a potential late inclusion too, but he has sadly now injured his ACL.

Whatever happens, Southgate is ultimately going to be making some very difficult phone calls. Take a look at the alternative XI of players he could end up not taking:

Then there are the likes of Patrick Bamford, Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Danny Rose, Tariq Lamptey and Matty Cash. They could all be watching the Euros on TV this summer.

For youngsters Harvey Barnes and Jude Bellingham, the competition has probably just come that bit too early, even though it's been pushed back a year.

It's an enviable problem to have, however, and Southgate will welcome the headache.

We truly are looking at another Golden Generation - famous last words.

News Now - Sport News