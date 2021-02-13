"Become aware of him" - Everton linked with bargain swoop for Bundesliga centre-back

Everton have been going well under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees are currently seventh in the Premier League table, just three points behind bitter rivals Liverpool in fourth, and with two games in hand.

They have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after a crazy 5-4 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week.

It adds up to a rosy picture at Goodison Park and it now appears that they are already making plans for their summer recruitment.

Sport Witness carries a report from SportBILD journalist Christian Falk, who claims that the club are interested in a deal to sign Freiburg defender Keven Schlotterbeck.

The centre-back has become a fixture in the first-team this season and has made 12 starts in the Bundesliga, with Freiburg currently eighth in the table.

His good form has alerted the Toffees, who are aware that he could be available for a knock-down fee, as his contract expires in the summer.

Speaking to BILD, Falk said: “True, although a bit surprising.

“They have become aware of him in England because of his solid performances in the Bundesliga, while his not so expensive transfer cost makes him attractive too.

“Maybe they looked a little bit at Leeds United, they got (Robin) Koch from Freiburg, and he proved to be a superb defender, so the Germans are in focus now.

“I am curious to see how that develops, but he is the next player from Freiburg that has attracted attention from the Premier League.”

Schlotterbeck is valued at £6.75m by Transfermarkt so could be a relatively cheap acquisition this summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Schlotterbeck is developing into a good defender.

Left-footed centre-backs are hard to come by but the Freiburg defender is just that, and he also loves putting his body on the line.

Per fbref, he makes 2.27 blocks per 90, 6.58 clearances, and 2.09 tackles. All of those stats place him within the top 20% of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues.

If he is available on the cheap, Everton should go out of their way to convince him to move.

He has broken through this season, having spent last season on loan at Union Berlin, and has played his way into contention for a big move that he absolutely deserves.

