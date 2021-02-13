Liverpool haven't found scoring goals in the Premier League easy in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp's side have looked a pale shadow of the team we saw put defences to the sword on a regular basis in 2019/20.

Fans of the club have been patiently waiting for their beloved stars to rediscover their silky attacking play and they finally got their wish at the King Power Stadium.

In the 67th minute against Leicester City, two of Liverpool's main men combined for one of the best goals scored in the English top-flight this season.

Roberto Firmino was the architect, the Brazilian producing a sumptuous back-heel pass into the path of Mohamed Salah, who emphatically finished the chance.

Assists don't come much better than this!

Firmino's assist

What. A. Goal!

Sadly for Bobby Dazzler and Salah, their efforts counted for nothing after the final whistle, as Leicester fought back to secure a 3-1 win.

In the space of seven eventful minutes in the latter stages of the game, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes rippled the back of the net to seal all three points for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Their defeat at the King Power was Liverpool's sixth of the season and they now trail table-toppers Manchester City by 10 points.

The Reds can certainly forget about retaining their title.

News Now - Sport News