Liverpool fans will be more desperate than ever for the 2020/21 Premier League season to end after the team's latest defeat.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City on Saturday afternoon and it's a result that absolutely no one saw coming on the 67-minute mark.

Mohamed Salah had just given the visitors a deserved lead at the King Power Stadium and it looked for all the world that Liverpool would go on to earn three points.

But during the final 10 minutes of the game, Jurgen Klopp's side went from 1-0 up to 3-1 down in a rather catastrophic manner.

In the 78th-minute, James Maddison's free-kick found it's way past Alisson Becker and the goal was eventually awarded after a lengthy VAR review.

Three minutes later, the Liverpool 'keeper and January signing Ozan Kabak collided with one another and presented a gift to Jamie Vardy, who was never going to pass up such an opportunity.

Vardy's goal

What on earth were they thinking?! Alisson's decision to come off charging off his line was rash at best and Kabak didn't exactly help matters.

The Turkish defender looked very shaky on his debut, although it probably wasn't the wisest decision to throw the 20-year-old in at the deep end against a quality Leicester side.

A few minutes after that mistake, Liverpool's defensive frailties were on show yet again as Harvey Barnes slotted home on the counter to make it 3-1 to the Foxes and seal three more priceless points for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Barnes' goal

Liverpool are now in a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League and after their performance at the King Power, finishing in the top four will be a very difficult ask.

For two-thirds of the game against Leicester, the Reds were by far the better team, but their collapse at the end of match will be of huge concern to supporters.

Defensively, the team is an absolute mess right now and while they have been decimated by injuries at the the back, those filling in should still be doing far better.

News Now - Sport News