Bowen subs explained by Hammers insider

Jarrod Bowen has been having a curious season.

The West Ham United winger has shown flashes of the ability he has since his move from Hull City in January 2020.

This season, he has made 23 appearances in the Premier League and has scored five goals, while also laying on three assists.

But he is also the most substituted player in the league.

He has been withdrawn a total of 19 times, four more than second-placed Tanguy Ndombele at Tottenham Hotspur, and we may now have found the reason why.

ClaretandHugh, the noted Hammers insiders, explain that Bowen is currently playing through a personal illness.

Manager David Moyes has subsequently kept a close check on the winger’s welfare, though Bowen is keen to keep representing the Hammers.

It is not clear exactly what the issue is, but one has to admire his dedication if he is putting off any proper treatment in order to give his all for the Irons.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This makes sense.

There was some confusion over why Bowen being withdrawn so regularly by Moyes but, with the length of his illness unclear, the narrative has now flipped.

Instead of it being an issue, it is actually a demonstration of the spirit that Bowen has and the dedication he is showing to the Irons cause.

With the club in with a shout of qualifying for Europe, that can only be admired.

