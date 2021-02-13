Indian talisman Virat Kohli could not believe his eyes after he was dismissed as a result of a Moeen Ali bowl that cut open his defence during the first day of the second Test match.

Ali bowled an off-spinner that ultimately went right through Kohli, as it drifted perfectly between his pads and bat, much to his disbelief.

To add insult to injury, the England players began celebrating around Kohli, and the crowd in Chennai fell absolutely silent, much to the enjoyment of the England fans watching from home.

Despite Kohli waiting at the crease to see if video replays would overturn the dismissal, the replays on the big screen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai proved to be another opportunity for the English players and fans to enjoy the dismissal a couple more times.

There were 15,000 supporters in the stadium that were thus left completely shell-shocked by the incident, which has made cricket headlines across the globe.

Kohli’s dismissal reduced India to 86 for 3, and it was just the second time in 89 Tests that Kohli was dismissed due to a drifting spinner.

Now, to enjoy the wicket and the delivery that much more, a video of it in slow motion has emerged and it really is a thing of beauty.

In the below video, you can see it in full speed, and also see Kohli's priceless reaction afterwards.

Former England captain Alastair Cook was quite impressed with Moeen’s bowl, as he told The Cricket Social: “It did turn big, but Moeen did him with the drift - he lured him in.

"That was a beautiful ball. If Graeme Swann bowled that we would be saying 'that's amazing'.”

This game was the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that cricket fans were allowed back in the stadium in Chennai, and they were treated to some mighty fine action, bowl with the bat and with the ball.

If there’s one thing we got out of it, Kohli is one confident fella by the way he waited at the crease hoping the umpire would overturn him a perfectly executed off-spinner.

News Now - Sport News