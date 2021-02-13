France will go into this summer's Euro 2020 tournament as one of the big favourites.

The 2018 World Cup champions possess a vast collection of world-class players and their squad depth has arguably improved in the years after their triumph out in Russia.

Frenchmen have continued to take European football by storm ever since the country lifted international football's most coveted prize.

As such, the squad depth currently possessed by Didier Deschamps' team is mighty impressive, with at least two high-quality options for every position in the starting XI.

Below, you'll find what we believe are the best duo for each role in the French team and the catalogue of superstars available to us meant we actually had to omit a considerable number of talented players.

Let's take a look at our 22-player selection...

GK - Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) & Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

The French possess two world-class goalkeepers, with Lloris the current captain of the side.

RB - Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) & Leo Dubois (Lyon)

Pavard has excelled at right-back for Bayern and France, while Dubois has been one of Ligue 1's top performers in 2020/21.

CB - Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) & Clement Lenglet (Barcelona)

A pair of centre-backs who are key men at probably the two biggest clubs in the world? Yeah, not bad that.

CB - Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) & Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich)

Hernandez has primarily operated at left-back for France, but we feel he's better suited to a left-sided central role. He won't be playing ahead of Upamecano at the moment, though.

LB - Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) & Lucas Digne (Everton)

Mendy has evolved into one of Europe's best left-backs at Real Madrid. Support acts in the position don't come much better than the ever-improving Digne either.

CM - N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) & Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

The stellar names keep on coming, eh? Kante's workload needs to be managed with great care due to his recent fitness issues and Tolisso ticks all the boxes needed to play regularly for Les Bleus this summer.

CM - Paul Pogba (Manchester United) & Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Rabiot's eye-catching form at Juventus of late makes him the ideal player to fill in for the enigmatic Pogba at Euro 2020 when required. France's midfield depth is phenomenal!

RW - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) & Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Outrageous pace, seemingly physics-defying dribbling and goals. France's options on the right-hand side of attack are scarily good and both can play in a variety of different positions as well.

LW - Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) & Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Les Bleus' left-wing isn't bad either. It's not as strong as the right, granted, but Coman and Martial are still two of the most exciting forwards in world football, ones capable of creating and scoring goals aplenty.

CAM - Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) & Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

Griezmann is still France's talisman and a truly world-class player, while Aouar is a supreme young talent that will surely be a mainstay in the French XI sooner rather than later.

ST - Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) & Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

Deschamps will no doubt persevere with Giroud up top at Euro 2020 and given his goal record at international level, you can't blame him. If the Chelsea man struggles, they can turn to Ben Yedder, who's been rippling the back of the net on a regular basis in Ligue 1 for some time now.

Aymeric Laporte, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Tanguy Ndombele, Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar are just some of Europe's top performers that we sadly had to leave out, but that just further highlights the outrageous volume of quality players available for selection to Les Bleus.

They are going to be a tough outfit to stop this summer.

News Now - Sport News