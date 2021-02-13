Ancelotti confirms massive Everton boost as contract talks near completion

The good news just keeps coming for Everton.

The club are in a genuine top-four chase and currently sit just three points behind bitter rivals Liverpool in fourth with two games in hand.

They are also into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 in an instant classic earlier this week.

And now it seems that one of their best first-team players is set to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that left-back Lucas Digne is close to committing to the club and that an announcement could be made as early as next week.

Digne’s current deal is set to expire in 2023 and Sky Sports report that he has been tracked by a number of European clubs.

But Ancelotti said, per the report: "I'm not in there but I know that they agreed, then next week I think they are going to sign officially the new contract."

He has started 13 games in the league this season and is valued at £29.7m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a huge boost.

Digne is an exceptional left-back and is still only 27.

His best years are undoubtedly ahead of him and it now seems guaranteed that he will be spending them on Merseyside.

With Everton doing so well in the league, and in the cup, and being managed by an all-time great, why wouldn’t he?

This is a truly exciting time to be an Everton fan.

