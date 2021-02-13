Liverpool tasted defeat in the Premier League for the sixth time this season on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in what was one of the most eventual games of the 2020/21 campaign.

Well, the final third of the match was anyway. On the 67-minute mark, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah combined superbly to give Liverpool the lead, the latter cooly firing the ball home.

Shortly after Salah's goal, Leicester were back on level terms through James Maddison, whose free-kick somehow found a way past Alisson Becker.

The English midfielder's strike was initially disallowed for offside, but VAR intervened and after a lengthy review, the goal was awarded to the hosts.

Three minutes later, the Foxes were in front. Alisson Becker and debutant Ozan Kabak collided just outside the area, allowing Jamie Vardy to stroke the ball into an empty net.

It was a calamitous goal to concede, but Liverpool fans are convinced it should not have stood due to a foul on Sadio Mane in the build-up.

Take a look at the incident in question for yourself below.

A foul on Mane?

Jonny Evans appeared to shove Mane to the ground, but a foul wasn't called by the referee in real-time.

VAR failed to correct what looks to be an obvious error either, which will only further anger Liverpool fans, as they feel they've been regularly victimised by the controversial technology.

However, while it probably was a foul on Mane, that doesn't excuse the mistakes committed by Alisson and Kabak that allowed Vardy a free run at goal.

Vardy's goal

In the space of two Premier League matches, Alisson has made three errors that have directly contributed to goals, which is hugely concerning for the Reds.

Four minutes after his latest clanger, the Brazilian was fetching the ball out of his net once again after Harvey Barnes cooly slotted it home to make it 3-1 and seal victory for Leicester.

Liverpool's dreams of retaining their Premier League crown are all but over.

