If Liverpool’s title bid wasn’t already over before their trip to Leicester, it certainly was after their 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

The champions were looking to bounce back from their damaging 4-1 loss to Manchester City last weekend and Jurgen Klopp made a few changes to his starting line-up.

Ozan Kabak made his debut, replacing the injured Fabinho while Thiago dropped to the bench with James Milner starting.

However, Milner became the tenth Liverpool player to be injured when he limped off after 17 minutes with a muscular injury.

Thiago came on to replace him. The Spaniard certainly hasn’t got his Liverpool career off to a great start after his much-anticipated arrival from Bayern Munich in the summer. One of the best midfielders in the world? Yes. Struggling to fit into this Liverpool side? Absolutely.

One of the biggest negatives of Thiago’s performances so far has been his tackling. Or his lack of tackling ability. The midfielder is reckless and gives away far too many free-kicks. And that cost Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah had given Klopp’s side the lead but Leicester levelled through James Maddison’s free-kick. It was a free-kick conceded by Thiago as he lunged in on Barnes. VAR had to double-check that it wasn’t actually inside the penalty area - which it wasn’t by a matter of centimetres.

It didn’t matter too much as Maddison curled the ball into the bottom corner.

But before the free-kick was taken, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be seen berating Thiago for his tackle. A video of the incident was shared on social media with the caption: “Even Jordan Henderson Fed Up Of Thiago Alcantara.” While we don’t know if that’s actually the case, he clearly wasn’t impressed with his tackle!

As we mentioned, Maddison equalised and, three minutes later, Jamie Vardy put Leicester 2-1 ahead as Kabak and Alisson collided leaving the Leicester forward to the simple task to walk the ball home.

Liverpool collapsed and Harvey Barnes soon made it 3-1 and consigned Liverpool to their third consecutive league defeat, leaving them with a real fight just to finish in the top-four this season.

As for Thiago, we don’t think his skipper is particularly impressed with him…

