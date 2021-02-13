West Ham ready to sell injury-hit ace for a mere £6m

Andriy Yarmolenko has struggled at West Ham United this season.

The Ukraine international has made 14 Premier League appearances this season but just one of those has been a start, coming in the 0-0 draw with Southampton.

That game being a stalemate is indicative of Yarmolenko’s output, as he has failed to score a single league goal this season.

Indeed, his last league strike came on the final day of last season as the Hammers drew 1-1 with Aston Villa.

And Football Insider now claim that the Irons are more than happy to move him on in the summer transfer window.

They claim that the Hammers would be willing to take a huge hit on the £18m they paid to bring him from Borussia Dortmund and would be ready to sell him for £6m.

Yarmolenko will enter the final two years of his contract in the summer and while there is an option available to the Hammers to extend that deal, that is unlikely at this stage.

The club have accepted that they will likely move him on in the summer window, with David Moyes viewing him as an expendable member of the squad.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yep, this figures.

Yarmolenko has been really unlucky with injuries in his time in east London, suffering an ACL injury in 2019, and then tearing his abductor muscle, while also going down with COVID-19.

It is not really his fault, then, that his pace and finishing ability have both taken a hit over the last few years.

Still, he is not contributing properly and moving him on makes all the sense in the world.

Unfortunately, he is likely to be regarded as a flop; we’d prefer to call him a victim of some pretty unfortunate injuries.

