Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp looked like a broken man in interview after Leicester defeat

Liverpool's slide continued as they were defeated 3-1 by Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

It was all going so well for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked the better team in the first half and they finally took the lead in the 67th minute.

Roberto Firmino produced a superb flick in the box ad Mohamed Salah's composed finish gave Liverpool the lead.

But it all fell apart for Liverpool in the final 15 minutes.

Liverpool conceded three goals in seven minutes to lose 3-1.

The Merseyside outfit's hopes of retaining their Premier League title were already looking incredibly slim before kick off at the King Power Stadium.

But, with that loss, it now looks impossible that they retain their crown.

With three defeats from their last three games, Liverpool could go 16 points behind Man City should they win their games in hand.

Klopp has been asked numerous times in recent weeks whether he thinks his side can claw back that deficit.

He has always been adamant that his side can win the title again.

But his optimism appears to have been extinguished following Saturday's result.

Klopp looked like he was about to burst into tears when he admitted that his side could no longer win the title.

That is heartbreaking to watch.

Klopp has gone through a lot in the past few weeks and to see him like that is heartbreaking.

Liverpool fans have been reacting to Klopp's emotional admission and you can see some of their comments below...

He continued, per Sky Sports: "I don't think we can close the gap this year, to be honest. We have to win football games, and a large part of our game today was very good.

"What we need to try to avoid are mistakes and misunderstandings. In two situations today we didn't do that and that's how they were allowed to score two goals.

"Results are massively related to the performance - we were good enough today to win the game apart from a couple of mistakes towards the end."

