Man Utd told to pay full £52.5m release clause for red-hot Portuguese star

Manchester United appear to be in the market for another Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

Having signed Bruno Fernandes from the club to great success, it is little surprise that they are again scouting the Portuguese giants in search of their next big acquisition.

Pedro Goncalves is the new name in the frame, with the winger enjoying a terrific spell of form for Sporting this season.

He has scored 14 goals in 16 games this term, and also laid on two assists, all from the right wing. He is also capable of playing in attacking midfield.

And it seems Sporting are well aware of his value.

Sport Witness carries a report from Portuguese newspaper A Bola claiming that the club are in no mood to consider any bid lower than Goncalves’ release clause.

That stands at €60m (£52.5m), meaning that United have a clear route to bringing the player to Old Trafford.

Sport Witness claim that a number of reports in Portugal are being mistranslated in England, with United not actually close to signing Goncalves.

However, they now know what they need to do to get it over the line.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Ed Woodward, over to you.

This isn’t the time for derisory bids or anything approaching strong-arm tactics, because Sporting’s position is one of strength.

The 22-year-old has exploded at Sporting and he has only been with them for a season.

He has a contract until 2025, and the Portuguese club can simply point to the clause, or refuse to negotiate.

If United want him, they’re going to have to pay through the nose.

