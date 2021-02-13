After yet another penalty miss against Liverpool, Pep Guardiola suggested goalkeeper Ederson might take the next one.

City had scored just four penalties from their seven attempts in all competitions this season following Ilkay Gundogan’s miss at Anfield.

"It's a problem that we have," Guardiola said after the match. "In important moments we cannot miss it, and it doesn't matter the taker.

"Again, I'm going to think about Ederson, he might be the taker next time."

It’s not the first time the possibility of Ederson taking a spot-kick has been floated.

In November, he suggested that he’s the best penalty taker at the club.

“I don't train much free-kicks. I trained penalties and when I played for Riberao I took some free-kicks but that is in the past now,” Ederson said. “I am the best penalty taker but I am not chosen to take them!"

So, when Gundogan was brought down in the penalty area by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg against Tottenham on Saturday evening, all eyes were on the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Was this his moment?

Well, he certainly wanted it to be as he walked into Tottenham’s half and was seen having a conversation with Bernardo Silva.

However, Bernardo pushed Ederson back towards his goal as Rodri grabbed the ball and took the responsibility.

The midfielder just about squeezed the ball past Hugo Lloris as the wait for a Premier League goalkeeper to score a penalty goes on. It was an unconvincing conversion but Guardiola will just be glad his side managed to score from 12 yards for once.

Let’s hope Rodri misses the next one and then, finally, it’ll be Ederson’s turn.

News Now - Sport News