Manchester City went into their game against Spurs on Saturday afternoon in incredible form.

And they showed their dominance with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side went into the break with a one-goal lead, courtesy of Rodri's opener.

Ilkay Gundogan was taken down by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the box and the Spaniard made no mistake from the penalty spot.

They extended their advantage to two goals after half-time when Gundogan found the back of the net.

The German midfielder collected the ball from Raheem Sterling and his shot found its way past Hugo Lloris.

Gundogan would get on the scoresheet again shortly after and completely embarrass Davinson Sanchez in the process.

A brilliant long ball from Ederson left Gundogan and Sanchez in a foot-race.

The former Dortmund player completely spun his opponent, who fell to the ground and tried to block Gundogan's shot with his head.

It was to no avail though as Gundogan's effort went past Hugo Lloris and into the net.

Watch the moment below:

That is comical. Sanchez has had an absolute shocker.

That just about sums up Tottenham's evening.

Man City have now won 16 consecutive games in all competitions and have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points.

Tottenham are 17 points further back in eighth.

Jose Mourinho's ide looked like title challengers earlier on in the season but they are now four points off the top four.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News