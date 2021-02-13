WBA man must lower demands to seal exit

Kamil Grosicki has been struggling at West Bromwich Albion.

The 32-year-old has not been in the first-team plans of either Slaven Bilic or Sam Allardyce and has made just three Premier League appearances this season.

Having provided an assist in the 2-1 loss to West Ham United in January, he has been absent from the squad ever since but he may be stuck.

Sport Witness reports that he rejected moves to Germany and Turkey in January in favour of a return to his native Poland.

He wanted to join Legia Warsaw but they carry an article from Meczyki, reporting that the Polish club may not be able to afford him.

They cannot reach his wage demands, as he earns £40,000-per-week at the Hawthorns, and the numbers simply don’t add up.

The report states that the burden now falls on Grosicki to lower his demands in order to facilitate a move.

The ball is firmly in his court.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Lower the demands and get out!

Grosicki is not playing for the Baggies and the report claims that he is keen to represent Poland at this summer’s European Championships.

He is not going to do that if he can’t get off the bench in a struggling team.

A move to Legia would likely see him installed as one of the key players almost instantly, and would almost guarantee a return to the international set-up.

If he values his wages above that, then that is a sad indictment of his character.

