Liverpool lost their third consecutive Premier League match against Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were 1-0 up when they completely capitulated in the final 15 minutes.

James Maddison controversially equalised for the home side in the 78th minute.

Jamie Vardy gave his side the lead thee minutes later, before Harvey Barnes made the points secure for The Foxes.

Liverpool's star summer signing, Thiago, was on the bench to start the game.

The Spaniard has had a tough time since joining from Bayern in a £20m move.

James Milner's injury inside the opening 20 minutes meant Thiago entered the action in the first half.

But he had a shocker.

Thiago was criticised by Jamie Carragher for his first half performance, with the Liverpool legend saying he 'had to sharpen up'.

The former Bayern man then gave away the free-kick which led to Maddison's equaliser.

Carragher then called him a 'liability' in defence after the final whistle.

His 'highlights' from the game have now been compiled by Twitter user @IIockk and they make for brutal viewing.

What has happened to Thiago?! He was so good for Bayern but he just hasn't got going at Liverpool.

It's clear that he's a brilliant player but he appears not to be working in Liverpool's system.

His struggles make a mockery of Wayne Rooney's comments just before Liverpool signed him last summer.

The Man United legend told talkSPORT: "If Liverpool get Thiago from Bayern Munich, I think it is done [the title].

"That is a better signing than Messi going to Man City."

Those comments on Thiago have aged very badly.

Thiago isn't the only player that has struggled for Liverpool over the past few months.

But it's fair to say that everyone thought he was going to have a much bigger impact than he has.

It's still early days in his Anfield career, though, so there's plenty of time for him to turn his form around.

