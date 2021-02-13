Dortmund's poor form continued as they laboured to a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday afternoon.

Der BVB took the lead after 24 minutes through Jadon Sancho.

But Hoffenheim turned the game on its head with goals either side of half-time.

Mu'nas Dabbur netted just after the half-an-hour mark, before Ihlas Bebou gave the away side the lead just after half-time.

But Dortmund managed to salvage a draw when Erling Haaland found the net with 10 minutes remaining.

His goal came in controversial circumstances, though.

Hoffenheim had the ball when Dabbur went down injured.

However, instead of putting the ball out, they decided to play on.

And that proved to be a bad decision as Haaland intercepted a pass, accelerated past a defender and then finished with aplomb.

Stefan Posch wasn't very happy with the Norwegian's actions at all.

The Austrian defender ran straight to Haaland and angrily started confronted him.

Haaland was having absolutely none of it as he pushed Posch back.

Tensions soon eased and Haaland's goal was rightfully allowed to stand.

Posch's actions were uncalled for, it must be said. The fact that none of his teammates came to back him up says it all really.

Hoffenheim had ample opportunity to kick the ball out to allow Dabbur to get treatment.

But they refused to do so and for that reason they can only blame themselves.

Dabbur was not seriously injured and he was able to continue.

That goal was Haaland's 23rd goal in as many games this season.

He has been incredible once again in the 2020/21 campaign but his goals haven't been able to bring Dortmund success.

They are currently sixth in the Bundesliga table and have work to do if they want to qualify for the Champions League.

Should Dortmund miss out on a top four spot, Haaland's time at the club may come to a disappointing end.

