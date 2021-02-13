At the age of 33, it's probably not too surprising that Lionel Messi is starting to show signs of slowing down.

By 'slowing down' we mean he's no longer scoring a goal every single game.

Instead, the Argentine has only managed 17 goals in 27 matches in all competitions this season. It's been a difficult season for both Messi and Barcelona as doubt surrounding his future remains.

But there's no doubt he's still the greatest player on earth.

And he showed that on Saturday night during Barcelona's match against Alaves.

Barca had the opportunity to go up to second with victory and took the lead through Trincao.

Messi thought he had doubled Barcelona's lead in the 36th-minute but saw his strike ruled out for offside by VAR.

But Messi wasn't going to accept that.

Just before half-time, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a quite superb goal.

He picked the ball up on the right-hand side, jinked inside a defender effortlessly before striking the ball off the post before it settled in the corner on the opposite corner.

It was so aesthetically pleasing.

Take a look:

What a strike.

It was a record-equalling appearance for Messi, who was playing his 505th La Liga match for Barcelona matching Xavi's tally.

In those 505 games, Messi has now scored 458 goals.

Incredible.

Many fans and pundits alike have regularly called Messi the greatest to have ever played the game and, recently, one his former teammates did just that.

Cesc Fabregas was asked which player was the most perfect to which he replied: "From all the players that I played with? I don't really need to pick many, I will pick Lionel Messi and you have the perfect footballer right there. I don't have to go that far."

We're not arguing with that.

