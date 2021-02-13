Lionel Messi was in the mood during Barcelona's La Liga match against Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

The Argentine forward scored a quite brilliant goal in the 45th minute.

The 33-year-old stepped inside a defender and then struck a 20-yard effort into the net via the post.

It was a stunning goal but his second was even better.

Messi picked up the ball roughly 40 yards out from goal.

He carried the ball 10 yards, cut inside and then unleashed an unstoppable effort that found the top corner.

Fernando Pacheco, Alaves' goalkeeper, didn't even move as he haplessly watched the ball go past him.

What a finish. No goalkeeper in the world would have had a chance to save that.

Some big names in world football almost instantly praised Messi after his moment of brilliance.

Carles Puyol tweeted: "OMG LEO #thebest".

While Gary Lineker tweeted a goat emoji with the caption: "Oh my word. Stop the debate."

He also produced a wonderful clipped through-ball to Antoine Griezmann early in the second half.

It's just a shame that Griezmann was unable to produce the finish as that would have gone down as one of the assists of the season.

The game would finish 5-1 to Barcelona, with Francisco Trincao (2) and Junior Firpo also getting on the scoresheet.

Barcelona have cut the gap at the top of La Liga to eight-points, although Atletico Madrid can extend their advantage should they win their game in hand.

With Messi in this sort of form, though, Barcelona have every chance of clawing back that deficit.

