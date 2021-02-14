Liverpool's season hit a new low on Saturday with a 3-1 loss against Leicester.

It’s now three Premier League defeats in a row for Liverpool and just three wins in the previous 12 matches in all competitions.

It’s a run of form that has seen them fall 13 points behind Manchester City having played a game more. Their hopes of regaining the Premier League title are in tatters.

In fact, they now face an almighty fight just to finish in the top-four now.

If all the teams below them were to win their games in hand, Liverpool would be eighth.

Following their latest defeat, Jurgen Klopp looked at breaking point.

When asked for the umpteenth time whether his side now had to concede the title, he looked emotional before admitting ‘yes’.

In a week in which we discovered the devastating news that Klopp had recently lost his mother, the German must be enduring the worst moment of his entire life right now.

As a result, he is now the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

Klopp has moved to 6/4 favourite with SkyBet to be the next boss to leave his post, ahead of Jose Mourinho and Roy Hodgson.

Could you imagine that being the case just a few months ago?

In fact, on Betfair he was 50/1 to be the next to leave on Saturday morning and is now 5/6 odds on favourite.

Take a look at the list of odds from SkyBet (at the time of writing) for all 20 Premier League managers below:

Klopp has delivered Liverpool the Champions League, World Club Cup and Premier League title and will go down in the club’s history. No matter how bad this season gets, there’s absolutely no way he will be getting sacked.

However, given the struggles both on-and-off the pitch, it now wouldn’t be the biggest shock in the world if Klopp stepped aside.

Liverpool fans will be praying that doesn’t happen despite the current form.

After the 3-1 loss to Leicester, Liverpool’s disappointing campaign hit a new low and Klopp insisted he saw plenty of positives in his side’s performance at the King Pole.

Klopp said: "I don't think we can close the gap. We are not worrying about the title, we are not silly.

"We have to win football games and big parts of the football were really good," said Klopp.

"We scored a great goal but conceded a strange one and I think it's offside, and the [goal for] 2-1 is a misunderstanding. That had too big an impact on the game. We had to show a different reaction, and the third we gave away too easily.

"We have to avoid mistakes and misunderstandings. Today we didn't do that. The rest of the game was really good. First, we have to perform again - results are massively related to the performance."

Liverpool and Klopp will be desperate to bounce back as they face RB Leipzig in the first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday. Crash out of that competition and the season really will hit a new low.

News Now - Sport News