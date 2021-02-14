The UFC welterweight division delivered up another blockbuster on Saturday night as Kamaru Usman took on Gilbert Burns in Las Vegas.

Having beaten the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Tyrone Woodley, Usman stepped in to the infamous Octagon to defend his title as favourite.

The Nigerian was understandably brimming with confidence, coming into the fight on the back of an incredible 12-fight UFC winning streak that would intimidate even the bravest of foes.

However, with a respectable CV of his own, Burns had earned himself a lot of respect and was more than capable of causing an upset.

After the shock of Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier on Fight Island, fans were hoping for another explosive night as the UFC returned home to the APEX Arena, and, with a belt on the line, we all know that anything can happen.

In the end, however, the fight went largely to script, with the 'Nigerian Nightmare' once again asserting his dominance in the division by claiming a scintillating thirteenth win on the bounce.

With another Sin City victory tucked neatly under his belt, Usman extended his remarkable record to 18-1 and remained unbeaten in Dana White's UFC.

Now, having vanquished the challenge of Burns, it is difficult to see Usman relinquishing his welterweight title anytime soon.

Buckle yourself in folks, Usman is building himself a dynasty.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News