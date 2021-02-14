Manchester City dismantled Tottenham 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

And the best player on the pitch, without doubt, was Ilkay Gundogan.

The German midfielder was absolutely sensational from start to finish.

Gundogan helped Man City break the deadlock when he was fouled by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the box.

Rodri would go on to make no mistake from the penalty spot and give his side the lead.

Gundogan then scored a second half brace to make the points safe for his side.

His first came in the 50th minute. He picked the ball up in Spurs' box and his shot squirmed underneath Hugo Lloris and into the net.

He would score his second of the game 16 minutes later.

The 30-year-old ran onto a long ball from Ederson and he floored Davinson Sanchez before producing a composed finish.

Gundogan, valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, won the Premier League Player of the Month award in January and he may well win it again in February.

He is, undoubtedly, the best player in England's top tier at the moment.

His highlights from the game, compiled by Twitter user @FtblSaf, emphasise that point. Watch them below:

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for the Man City midfielder after the game.

"It looks like Gundogan is going to be the man to take Manchester City to the title," Carragher told Sky Sports, per the BBC. "What a season he is having. I think he is going to be PFA player of the year. He has been a revelation, a joy to watch."

Unfortunately, Gundogan could not complete the 90 minutes as he was taken off through injury.

Pep Guardiola provided an update on his fitness after the game.

“He told me it was tight. He is intelligent to say it, but we will see tomorrow," he said, per Manchester City's official website.

Gundogan has suffered from numerous injuries in his career. He's in the form of his life at the moment so hopefully he will be able to take to the field when City play Everton on Wednesday evening.

