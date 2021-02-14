Jurgen Klopp is in the midst of his biggest crisis as Liverpool manager.

A late turnaround in the 3-1 defeat to Leicester means the Reds have now lost three games in a row and won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

When asked if he would concede the Premier League title following his side's collapse at the King Power Stadium, an emotional Klopp replied:

"Yes. I can't believe it, but yes."

To put football into perspective, it was announced earlier this week that Klopp's mother, Elisabeth, had died at the age of 81.

Due to the ongoing travel restrictions, he was unable to attend her funeral.

Liverpool fans have been rallying behind their manager and by Sunday morning, 'YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone] Jurgen' was trending on Twitter.

"He needs our support right now," one fan wrote, calling on supporters to get behind the German.

"I would not swap this beautiful man for any manager or player on planet earth," another added. "The team is going through a bad patch and Klopp is going through personal and emotional things right now. Standing by this man forever!"

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what's gone wrong in recent weeks, aside from Liverpool's lengthy injury list, to which James Milner was added after going off in the first half against Leicester.

Perhaps it was always inevitable that the champions, who have been almost unshakeable for two years, would eventually lose steam.

Whatever the cause of their plight is, Liverpool fans seem to be united on one thing: Klopp is still the man to see them through, despite him being listed as the favourite to become the next Premier League manager to leave in some quarters.

The 53-year-old remains arguably the best in the world at his craft and it's easily forgotten that it's just eight months since he led Liverpool to their first title in 30 years. Indeed, a video of his speech after the Reds' triumph last summer has started being widely shared on social media.

"...Absolute not from this planet," he can be heard telling the group. "Absolutely outstanding, each of you here. We make history.... Champions of the world!"

What a man.

Klopp's relationship with his players is there for all to see and no doubt they will be disappointed to keep letting him down.

Even if their title defence is all but over, Liverpool have the chance to try and cement their place in the top four against Everton on February 20.

