Jurgen Klopp: Favourites to succeed Liverpool boss, featuring Gerrard and Mourinho

Jurgen Klopp is now the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

It's an astonishing situation when you consider the Liverpool boss has won the Champions League and Premier League titles over the last two seasons but alas, the odds don't lie.

At the time of writing, Klopp is ranked by SkyBet as the most likely 'next manager to go' at 8/11 over Jose Mourinho, Roy Hodgson, Nuno Espirito Santo and Sam Allardyce in that order.

Klopp under pressure

It's a scenario made all the more jarring by the fact Betfair were only tipping Klopp as the next coach to lose his job in the Premier League at 50/1 just a few hours before Liverpool's last game.

But clearly such a dramatic course correction from the bookies has been driven by the gutting nature of the Leicester City defeat on Saturday, surrendering a 1-0 lead in the final 15 minutes.

With James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes overhauling Liverpool's advantage, the champions slumped to their first run of three consecutive Premier League defeats under Klopp.

Could Klopp leave?

That's not to mention the fact the Reds have lost their last three league games at Anfield, which is nothing short of mind-blowing when they had previously gone over 1,300 days unbeaten at home.

And now, the situation is so dire that Klopp has essentially ruled out Liverpool's hopes of retaining the Premier League crown and will instead focus on qualifying for the Champions League.

But let's rewind a second and imagine that Klopp, as the bookies would suggest, actually got the chop: who would Liverpool actually hire to replace him?

Now, such a dramatic switch seems unlikely right now, but perhaps it's not such a silly suggestion if Liverpool's poor form were to continue and the club fancied a shake-up in the summer.

Klopp's successor at Anfield

But even if you're an eternal optimist who thinks Liverpool could still win the league, wondering about Klopp's replacement isn't totally bonkers because it will be necessary one day in the future.

As a result, it's been fascinating to see who the bookies are tipping as the most likely candidates for Liverpool's next permanent manager as the pressure is piled on Klopp more than ever.

Admit it, you're curious, so do yourself a favour and see who Paddy Power are eying up as Klopp's most likely successors whether he's sacked tomorrow or bows out in 2024 in a blaze of glory.

22. Roy Hodgson - 500/1

21. David Moyes - 500/1

20. Phil Thompson - 250/1

19. Igor Biscan - 175/1

18. Jamie Carragher - 175/1

17. Robbie Fowler - 150/1

16. Didi Hamann - 100/1

15. Jose Mourinho - 66/1

14. Eddie Howe - 66/1

13. Brendan Rodgers - 40/1

12. Leonardo Jardim - 40/1

11. Zeljko Buvac - 33/1

10. Antonio Conte - 33/1

9. James Milner - 25/1

8. Massimiliano Allegri - 25/1

7. Diego Simeone - 20/1

6. Thomas Tuchel - 20/1

5. Rafael Benitez - 16/1

4. Julian Nagelsmann - 10/1

3. Xabi Alonso - 11/2

2. Steven Gerrard - 5/2

1. Pep Lijnders - 6/4

It is, of course, worth remembering that the odds are leaning towards the more likely scenario that Klopp will leave the Merseyside club on his own terms a few years down the line.

We say that because, no, Paddy Power aren't insinuating that Tuchel sensationally leaving Chelsea after just a few weeks for one of their biggest Premier League rivals is the sixth-most likely scenario.

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I don't want to mince my words here, so here goes: sacking Klopp would be absolute lunacy.

As much as there will come a time when Klopp will wave goodbye to Anfield, that time most certainly isn't now and there are many fans who need to remember the situation that Liverpool find themselves in.

It's not Klopp's fault that Liverpool haven't been able to invest in the way that Premier League champions ordinarily would nor is it his fault that the club is suffering an unprecedented injury crisis.

Sure, that doesn't explain away form so terrible that it's reaped three consecutive league defeats, but there's far too much quality in this Liverpool side for this poor form to be nothing more than a blip.

From where I'm standing, regardless of the long list of absences, it's a sure thing that Liverpool will pull through and qualify for the Champions League places, perhaps finishing as high as second.

Don't get me wrong, that still makes the odds very interesting because they're not opining that Klopp is going to be sacked right now, but the Reds needn't worry themselves searching for a replacement any time soon.

News Now - Sport News