With all the grace of Davinson Sanchez trying to defend an Ederson long ball, Tottenham's season has been collapsing in on itself in recent weeks.

Only a victory over West Brom at home has prevented Jose Mourinho's side from losing six games in a row in all competitions.

The latest was a little more excusable, with Manchester City winning their 11th consecutive match in the Premier League thanks to a dominant 3-0 victory at the Etihad.

Spurs had fallen behind to a Rodri penalty, awarded against Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - also the culprit for Everton's spot-kick in the FA Cup in midweek - in admittedly dubious circumstances.

From there, the brilliant Ilkay Gundogan showed why he is currently being talked about as Player of the Year with another brace.

Aside from a Harry Kane free-kick which hit the upright, it never really looked like Tottenham would cause City any problems.

Desperate times evidently called for what Mourinho would perceive as desperate measures: throwing on Dele Alli and Gareth Bale, his two apparent nemeses, to try and provoke them into inspiring a late comeback.

There was one moment when the Welshman wriggled through City's defence but couldn't get his shot on target.

The decision to introduce the out-of-favour duo might have been a classic Mourinho ploy to shift the collective blame onto two players with whom he is unhappy, but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believed it was a genuine attempt to "bail out" the north Londoners.

"He has been treating Bale and Alli badly now wants them to bail him out," Redknapp said, via the Daily Mail. "He is making a habit of upsetting people."

Mourinho consoles Tottenham players

It certainly doesn't seem to be a happy camp at Tottenham right now, but Mourinho did his best to rally the troops at full-time.

Kane and Eric Dier looked particularly dejected as the Portuguese made his way onto the pitch.

Great man-management, or a gesture for the cameras?

"When I see this Spurs, they are a shadow of that team earlier in the season, they are really struggling, he is trying to make others happy," Redknapp added.

"Moussa Sissoko and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were working for them, but now Mourinho is trying to please fans. He keeps making mistakes because he keeps changing back four."

It's going to be a long wait between now and a Carabao Cup final - also against City - which Spurs might be relying on to save their season.

