Just last week here at GIVEMESPORT, we covered the incredible FUT Champs winning streak of Danish wonderkid Anders Vejrgang, who had just extended his run past 500 matches.

Competing on the mode, most widely known as Weekend League, the 15-year old had been untouchable.

However, all good things must come to an end - including Vejrgang's world record victory streak. After a scarcely-believable 535 straight wins, Vejrgang has finally been beaten.

Vejrgang suffered a 5-1 defeat this weekend, although three of those goals were scored by his opponent late on as the Dane threw caution to the wind to try and keep his flawless record intact.

The loss will tough to swallow for Vejrgang, a member of esports RBLZ Gaming team, but nothing should take away from his incredible achievements during the unbeaten run.

His age means that Vejrgang is still a year away from being allowed to compete in the lucrative FIFA Global Series.

He, therefore, has been playing in the Weekend League where players complete in as many 30 matches each week between Friday and Sunday in an effort to earn rewards.

The harsh schedule is a major reason why Vejrgang was able to smash the 500-win barrier so quickly. However, playing so consistently well for 30 games each weekend is a feat that it will be tough for anyone to match.

Despite his shock loss, Vejrgang has much to look forward in the future. When he does turn 16 years old and qualifies to play in the Global Series, Vejrgang has an army of social media followers ready to watch him on the big stage.

Vejrgang boasts 557,000 followers on Twitch, as well as 321,000 on Instagram. When you add in Twitter and YouTube numbers, his combined following easily tops one million. Those are some seriously impressive numbers for someone so young.

When asked recently about his approach to matches on FIFA, Vejrgang revealed that he likes to keep things simple:

"I want to score goals. I defend on a very high line, pressure my opponent as much as possible and try to use my skill-set in the offense."

The young gaming star managed to score plenty of goals during his record-breaking run and will surely score plenty more in the future.

