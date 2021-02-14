The Premier League season is striding towards its final act.

Even the most unpredictable campaign in living memory is starting to find an identity with the mid-table gridlock unfurling into title contenders, top four chasers and relegation candidates.

Manchester City appear to have one hand on the Premier League trophy, though Manchester United, Liverpool and even Leicester City might have something to say about that.

2020/21 Premier League

Meanwhile, the 'top six' trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur would bite your hand off for Champions League football with Everton and West Ham United hoping to upset the applecart.

And at the opposite end of the spectrum, things aren't looking good for West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Sheffield United when it comes to dodging the Championship.

However, table predictions aside, there has also been more than enough football for us to get a vague idea of who the best players in the competition have been.

Premier League Team of the Season

And on the back of the omnipotent Ilkay Gundogan notching a brace against Tottenham Hotspur, we wanted to hone in on those leading performing by drawing up our Team of the Season so far.

Quite how well the XI will age by the end of the season is impossible to know but as things stand, we're feeling pretty confident, so you can check out the brilliant line-up down below:

GK: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

A clean sheet and penalty save on his debut set the tone for Martinez's astonishing first season at Villa, rising to a value of £16.2 million and ranking second in the Golden Glove race with 12 shutouts.

RB: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Cancelo is living proof that, yes, world-class players shouldn't be written off too early in England, transforming into the sport's best full-back and the league's highest-rated defender on current form.

CB: Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

A contender for Premier League signing of the season, Fofana has hit the ground running at Leicester, ensuring that they've hardly missed Caglar Soyuncu on their way to a title challenge.

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

With an impact tantamount to Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool, Dias was omnipresent in a run of 13 Premier League games unbeaten for the Citizens, marshalling them to clean sheets in 10 of them.

LB: James Justin (Leicester City)

Sadly, an ACL injury has ruled Justin out for the rest of the season, but his superb performances at just 22 years old have still been enough to oust Andrew Roberston and Luke Shaw for a slot in our back four.

CM: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

For our money, the most deserving candidate for the PFA Player of the Year award at this stage, Gundogan's 11 league goals from midfield are just the tip of the iceberg of his quality this season.

CM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

The second-most Premier League goals in 2020 and now this season, Fernandes is a goal and assist machine from midfield and United's hopes of a title challenge would crumble without him.

CM: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

You know you're doing something right when you're boasting 16 Premier League goal contributions, valued at £45 million and ranked as the sixth-best player in Europe less than a year after narrowly avoiding relegation.

FW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Considering the dark clouds circling at Anfield right now, it's astonishing that Salah has been able to reach the dizzying heights that he has, leading the Golden Boot race with 17 goals in just 23 games.

FW: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

With the most non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season, Calvert-Lewin has truly arrived in 2020/21, staking a claim to lead the line for England at Euro 2020 with a stunning record for Carlo Ancelotti.

FW: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

The highest-rated player in the entire division, it's astonishing to think that Kane has amassed 13 goals and 11 assists despite playing for a Tottenham side with just three wins since November.

What. A. Team.

We feel pretty confident that we've selected the best Premier League players in the business right now, but make no mistake that the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Kurt Zouma, John Stones, Tomas Soucek and Kevin De Bruyne came close.

Fear not, though, we still have the business end of the Premier League to come and if the competition's track record of being unpredictable is anything to go by, you can be certain that they'll be plenty of changes in the meantime.

