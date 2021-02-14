Adidas have just released an unbelievable limited edition, blacked-out pair of their iconic Copa Mundials.

As well as looking retro with an iconic throwback style, they are absolutely fresh and completely scream Sunday League – oh how we miss it so.

Mirroring the recent Predator Accelerator update, these take on a personality all of their own. Largely based on the original 1982 World Cup Mundials but with an all-new silver chrome soleplate.

‘Core Grey’ is the colour given to the iconic three-stripe design, so, yes – it is still visible.

One noticeable change is the shorter tongue – although a stark contrast to the originals, this does not spoil the look.

The Copa Mundial boots are perhaps the most famous of all Adidas boots. The ‘Eternal Class’ is new takes on iconic boots.

The Copa Mundial (Spanish for 'World Cup') was first released in 1979, giving it a nice, lengthy lead-in to the 1982 tournament held in Spain.

These boots have been worn by many of the most elite footballers to play the game: Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona, Franz Beckenbauer, David Beckham, Lothar Matthaus, Frank Lampard, Gary Lineker and Eric Cantona.

And of course, no to forget Gary Neville.

Ever since 2001, the next 20 years has been all about the Copa Mundial – reportedly the world’s best-selling range of football boots. The ‘Eternal Class’ is certainly doing justice to the legend.

Copa Mundial’s latest release gives us summer vibes, big time. With the Euros finally going ahead this year, these latest releases may very well be on show.

Let us all hope that the England national team can do them justice.

These are most certainly going to be top sellers amongst athletes and with icons wearing them, a new generation of talent could emerge, all thanks to Copa Mundials.

All imagery courtesy: Adidas

News Now - Sport News