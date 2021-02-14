Plenty of eyes were going to be on PSG when they faced Nice without Neymar following the Brazilian's injury.

The Ligue 1 clash was the last chance to see how the Parisians are shaping up ahead of the first leg of their Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday.

Yet we'd hazard a guess that most of those eyes will have been quickly averted when Mauricio Pochettino's men rocked up at Parc des Princes.

Despite playing at home, the French champions donned a special fourth kit for the 2-1 win, a pink and violet strip.

Names on the back were written in Mandarin to mark the Lunar New Year.

It won't have been to everyone's taste, but PSG can take some comfort from the knowledge they aren't the only side who have worn an aesthetically aggressive jersey this season.

Let's take a look at 10 of the worst.

10. Liverpool away

No apologies here. Firstly, why is it teal? Liverpool explained the kit had taken inspiration from "Liverpool’s musical roots and the flyposters often found around the city to advertise local music events".

9. Arsenal away

Like many modern kits, there's a great idea behind it. The red trailing is supposed to symbolise Highbury and its marble halls. The reality is more like those Halloween costumes everyone used to wear to look like they were dripping in blood.

8. Newcastle third

A bit of a horrorshow really, so probably appropriate for this season.

7. Manchester City third

City's football deserves better. Imagine if they win the Premier League in this thing?

6. Chelsea third

It's be synonymous with Olivier Giroud banging in the goals in the Champions League, but that's the only real saving grace for this striped monstrosity.

5. Dundee away

This isn't the first time Dundee have come up with a truly awful away strip, but at least they've committed fully to the utility sponsor by dressing their players up like someone who comes round to check the meter.

4. Villarreal third

The colours just don't go together and best of all, it costs up to £50 to get your hands on one in the UK.

3. Wolves away

There's some kind of metaphor for Wolves' return to the Premier League in here. It starts off brilliantly with the Adidas shoulder stripes, but cast your eyes a little further, and suddenly it's massively disappointing. That blue background can only be described as wildly unnecessary and there's a lot going on with the sponsor, too.

No wonder Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty refused to be seen in it.

2. Granada third

Apart from looking like a can of energy drink, there's not really anything good to say about Granada's garish third strip which we're not afraid to say is a disgrace to the whole of La Liga.

1. West Brom third

We would never wish relegation on anyone, but a kit like this does not deserve to grace the most viewed league in the world. The Baggies' away kit isn't much better - the stripes are green on a yellow background - but the red version just pips it as arguably the most horrific.

News Now - Sport News