Guti is one of the most underrated players of the modern era.

It feels like every other week that a video emerges of the Real Madrid hero reminding football fans of his brilliance but frankly, seeing his greatest ever moments never gets old.

The rise of the 'streets will never forget' spiel means that players like Morten Gamst Pedersen, Hatem Ben Arfa and Adel Taarabt are getting their due praise on social media.

Guti's legacy

But in terms of ballers that don't get the credit they deserve, we think Guti takes the cake and he's got much more on his resumé than that incredible back-heel assist for Karim Benzema.

Besides, we are talking about a player who made more than 500 appearances for the 'Club of the Century', winning three Champions League titles and bagging five La Liga trophies.

During his time at the Bernabeu, Guti rubbed shoulders with some of the greatest players of modern times from Zinedine Zidane to Ronaldo and Luis Figo to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The streets will never forget

Chuck in Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas, Fabio Cannavaro, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Raul for good measure and you'll soon understand that Guti didn't spend 15 years at Real without top quality.

And as much as we love the back-heel compilations for ensuring that Guti's brilliance is appreciated by a new wave of fans, we're inclined to think that it takes away from some of his other highlights.

Besides, a remarkable clip of Guti has done the rounds this week that might be lacking in the back-hell department, but most certainly isn't lacking in terms of quality.

Guti's no-look volley

That's because Twitter user @90sfootball uploaded a video of Guti scoring an astonishing scissor-kick against Villarreal on the way to bagging his first hat-trick for Los Blancos.

That alone is pretty note-worthy, but bear in mind for a second that Guti scored said volley from the edge of the penalty area and without even looking at the ball when he struck it. Ummm, yeah.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the video has racked up almost 3,000 'likes' at the time of writing and you can join them by checking out the goal in all its glory down below:

Roberto Firmino, eat your heart out.

Did he mean it?

Now, ok, sure, it's impossible to know whether Guti was deliberately show-boating or simply got his balance muddled up, but a no-look volley is still a no-look volley regardless of the intentions.

And given Guti's penchant for outrageous skills and assists, we wouldn't put it past him to have that sort of 'ah, screw it' attitude when he's already launching an ambitious volley to start with.

However, regardless of whether he meant it or not, let it serve as the umpteenth reminder that not is Guti more than that assist, but he was also a darn good football player. Water is also wet and grass, as it happens, is green.

