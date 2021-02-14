Posting polls across his social media platforms on Friday afternoon, Tyson Fury put the question to fans – he asked them if they thought Anthony Joshua would sign on to fight him next.

The undisputed heavyweight title fight appears to be on everyone’s minds next for the two behemoths, however, the ‘Gypsy King’ remains sceptical.

Fury tweeted: “Does AJ have the balls to fight me?”

There were two options on the poll for his fans – “Yes he does and will,” or “No he will find a way out.”

He replicated the poll on his Instagram account too.

The negative option seemed to prevail on either platform.

AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said that he cannot envisage a scenario in which an undisputed title fight between the pair does not take place next.

Hearn, talking on the Boxing News Podcast stated:

“There will be some [minor issues] when you go down to the changing rooms and that.

“But that’s stuff that you work through to resolve it. When you talk about Deontay Wilder vs Joshua [negotiations], we never even had a draft contact.

“With this it’s – all the points have been discussed, the contract’s been drafted, it’s been received, it’s going backwards and forwards with minor points.

“I actually don’t see any way this fight falls apart. Subject to the world just falling on its a***, which can happen!

“But we have no Plan B, which is quite unusual. Normally you’d go, ‘If this don’t go through, we’ll take this fight or we’ll do that.’

“We are just like, ‘This is happening.’ And he is in exactly the same boat. Fury ain’t looking at any other fight, nor are Top Rank and we’re not either.”

