There have been question marks all season about this Manchester United defence.

Whether it's Harry Maguire falling flat on the turf or Victor Lindelof getting bullied, it's fair to say the Red Devils' back line is the main reason they won't win the Premier League this season.

A few weeks ago, they looked like genuine contenders, but they've since lost valuable ground against Manchester City.

So who better to get back on track against than rock-bottom West Brom?

Famous last words, of course, because it took Sam Allardyce's men just TWO minutes to open the scoring at the Hawthorns.

Mbiaye Diagne found the back of the net after wrestling away Lindelof and leading the Swedish centre-half begging for a free-kick.

He didn't get one and West Brom were handed a dream start. Some United fans might feel that's a clear foul on the defender - it definitely looked like he got a hand in the face and possibly even an elbow to the head - but referee Craig Pawson disagreed.

That wasn't the only time Diagne caused him problems, though. Gary Neville later lambasted Lindelof for giving a free-kick away against the Senegal international after finding his hands full with him again.

West Brom will have been seeking revenge, having felt aggrieved at some of the VAR decisions which affected them in their most recent trip to Old Trafford.

Allardyce's side certainly started the game like men possessed, going at United with high energy and looking much improved from the team who have lost back-to-back matches against Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur.

News Now - Sport News