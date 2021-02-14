Liverpool bemoaned the implementation of VAR once again after their 3-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Stockley Park failed to notice a foul on Sadio Mane in the build-up to Jamie Vardy's goal, while also dubiously allowing James Maddison's equaliser to stand despite Daniel Amartey initially being ruled offside.

The Reds have been on the receiving end of quite a few questionable decisions already this season, which hasn't helped their faltering title defence.

At the very least, it's banished taunts of 'LiVARpool'.

The champions might feel they are particularly hard-done-by - but do they have a point?

ESPN have listed exactly how badly every Premier League team has been affected by VAR, and it appears Kopites might be onto something.

Overall so far this season, there have been 80 decisions overturned and just three rejected overturns. So by and large, if a decision goes to the VAR, it's getting overturned.

Liverpool have had no fewer than 10 decisions go against them, with just five calls in their favour. But it shouldn't be forgotten that for all the controversy surrounding the Reds, they are far from the only Premier League team being affected.

ESPN's breakdown explains the number of decisions for and against each team and they've ranked every club from who benefits the most - Chelsea and Everton - to the club worst hit by the technology.

=1. CHELSEA +3

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 0

=1. EVERTON +3

Overturns: 5

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +3

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +2

Penalties for / against: 1 / 0

=3. BRIGHTON +2

Overturns: 13

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 3

Disallowed goals against: 3

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 4

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 3

=3. BURNLEY +2

Overturns: 3

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +1

Miscellaneous: 1

=5. LEEDS +1

Overturns: 5

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

=5.MAN CITY +1

Overturns: 5

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 1 / 0

=5. MAN UTD +1

Overturns: 14

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 5

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: +4

Penalties for / against: 2 / 1

Miscellaneous: 1

=5. NEWCASTLE +1

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 2

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 2

=5. SHEFFIELD UNITED +1

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 3

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +3

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: 0

Penalties for / against: 3 / 1

=5. SOUTHAMPTON +1

Overturns: 9

Leading to goals for: 2

Disallowed goals for: 3

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: 0

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 2 / 0

=11. ASTON VILLA 0

Overturns: 7

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 3

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 0 / 0

=11. CRYSTAL PALACE 0

Overturns: 9

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 4

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 1

=11. FULHAM 0

Overturns: 9

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 2

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 4

Subjective decisions against: 5

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 2 / 1

=11. LEICESTER 0

Overturns: 10

Leading to goals for: 4

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: +1

Penalties for / against: 3 / 1

=11. WEST HAM 0

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 3

Net goal score: +2

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: -1

Mistaken Identity: 1

Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

16. WOLVES -1

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -2

Penalties for / against: 0 / 1

17. TOTTENHAM -2

Overturns: 9

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 1

Disallowed goals for: 2

Leading to goals against: 3

Disallowed goals against: 3

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 2

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 1 / 3

18. ARSENAL -3

Overturns: 5

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 1

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 2

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 0 / 0

=19. LIVERPOOL -5

Overturns: 14

Rejected overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 6

Leading to goals against: 3

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -8

Subjective decisions for: 3

Subjective decisions against: 4

Net subjective score: -1

Penalties for / against: 0 / 3

=19. WEST BROM -5

Overturns: 7

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 3

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: -2

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 3

Net subjective score: -3

Penalties for / against: 0 / 0

