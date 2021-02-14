Manchester United couldn't have got off to a worse start against West Brom at The Hawthorns.

The Red Devils travelled to the Midlands having gone a year unbeaten in the Premier League and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt have been expecting them to extend that run without too many problems.

Yet Mbaye Diagne stunned United within two minutes, making light work of Victor Lindelof to open the scoring.

Sam Allardyce's side might have made it 2-0 but Robert Snodgrass' header was tipped over the edge by David de Gea.

It was little surprise that United struggled to really respond, with Bruno Fernandes having been quiet for most of the first half.

However, when the Portuguese finally sprung into life, it was well worth the wait as he equalised with an exquisite finish.

The ball was actually behind him but he managed to retrieve it and hit it on the volley.

Where would United be without Fernandes?

The playmaker couldn't have timed his leveller better either. United have such a brilliant track record of bouncing back after falling behind on the road, but going in at half-time trailing the Premier League's basement club would have been demoralising.

Instead, United went on the attack and were left furious when Craig Pawson blew his whistle for the interval while they were still on the ascent.

Fernandes and De Gea both remonstrated with the referee, but to no avail.

