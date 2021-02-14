Manchester United dropped two crucial points in the title race as they could only draw 1-1 with Sam Allardyce’s West Brom.

West Brom look certainties for relegation this season but took the lead inside two minutes. Conor Gallagher’s cross was met by January signing Mbaye Diagne, who bullied Victor Lindelof to head home.

What a start.

It was always going to be a tough ask for the Baggies to hold out against this United side, though.

For the remainder of the first-half, United pushed for an equaliser and finally got their reward in the 44th-minute.

Luke Shaw’s cross appeared to be behind Bruno Fernandes but he produced a sensational left-footed volley which flew into the top corner. It was an incredible strike.

United now had their tails up and smelt blood.

But half-time came at the wrong time for them - quite literally.

United defended a West Brom corner well and, following a misplaced pass, Anthony Martial broke.

United had four-on-one as Martial has Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani in support.

However seven seconds over the MINIMUM two minutes of injury-time, referee Craig Pawson decided to blow for half-time.

Surely he should have allowed the attack play out!?

It was a really poor decision and one that had Manchester United players - especially Fernandes - absolutely fuming.

United fans weren’t too impressed with the call either.

Check out some of the reaction on social media:

A draw means United are now seven points behind league leaders Manchester City having played an extra game.

The title race now appears well and truly over.

News Now - Sport News