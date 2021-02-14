Manchester United's dreams of winning the Premier League this season were effectively ended on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's could only muster a 1-1 draw away at West Brom, leaving them seven points behind Manchester City having played a game more.

Catching their noisy neighbours will be near enough impossible for the Red Devils now and their performance against the Baggies was worryingly poor.

Bruno Fernandes' wonder-goal on the stroke of half-time was the only real moment of quality from Solskjaer's side throughout the game.

They didn't deserve three points, although it did look as if United were going to have a chance to take the lead in the second-half when Craig Pawson awarded the visitors a penalty.

Harry Maguire was adjudged to have been fouled in the box, but after a lengthy VAR review, the decision was overturned.

The United captain appeared to offside anyway, but that didn't stop the former Leicester man from bemoaning the decision and VAR in his post-match interview.

"We were so certain it was a penalty," Maguire told Sky Sports. "Not sure why they needed to send him [the referee] to a monitor. The clip was minimal but it was a penalty. It seems like the decisions are going against us."

Decisions going against United? That's rich. Maguire wasn't done there, though.

When speaking to MUTV, the centre-back criticised the officials for not disallowing West Brom's early opener, which was scored by Mbaye Diagne.

The Senegalese striker got the better of Victor Lindelof in the air, but Maguire believes his centre-back partner was fouled.

"Ever since other people from other teams spoke about us we’ve had absolutely nothing from the referee or VAR." Maguire added. "At the moment we’re playing without them so we’ve got to make sure we’re not leaving the game in the hands of the referee or the VAR.

"I’m fed up of hearing Vic [Lindelöf] can do better, I’m fed up hearing David [De Gea] can do better on the cross, it’s a foul from Billy Sharp, if a big striker is wrestling Vic and puts his arms all over him of course he can do better but it’s a foul.

"When are we going to get these decisions? You expect a fair decision, I know Vic [Lindelöf] will be disappointed and I’m sure he’ll get criticism, but it’s a foul, it’s a big striker who is bigger than Vic and he’s wrestling him."

If you say so, Harry...

