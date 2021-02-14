Arsenal and VAR - name a better combo.

Mikel Arteta’s side feel they’ve been harshly treated when it comes to VAR calls in recent weeks.

And it came back to haunt them once again against Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the home the lead and the Gunners believed they had been awarded a penalty after Bukayo Saka went down under Liam Cooper’s challenge.

However, Stuart Atwell was urged to go over to the VAR monitor and he cancelled the spot-kick.

It certainly didn’t seem a “clear and obvious” mistake from the referee with Saka being pushed over by Cooper.

And a certain David Luiz wasn’t too impressed.

Just a couple of weeks ago, he had been sent off for an accidental trip against Wolves. And he reminded Attwell of that.

According to journalist Chris Wheatley, he told the referee "It's a penalty and red card like I had”.

It was a red card that Arsenal appealed against but they had it dismissed. After the incident, the manager Arteta bemoaned the decision.

“It was a big decision. If they can justify they got it right I will apologise,” said Arteta.

“I have seen it 10 times and watched five different angles and I can’t see any contact so I would like to see if VAR has a different angle. I can’t see any contact and it was a big moment in the game.”

You can’t argue with that.

Arsenal were actually awarded a penalty just minutes later for goalkeeper Illan Meslier's foul.

Aubameyang stepped up to put Arsenal 2-0 up and ensure they weren’t left to rue VAR. For now at least…

Arsenal then went 3-0 ahead when Dani Ceballos found Hector Bellerin just before half-time.

It capped off an incredible opening 45 minutes for Arsenal despite having that VAR call go against them.

A win for Arsenal would lift them above Leeds into tenth as they set their sights on finishing in a European position this season.

News Now - Sport News