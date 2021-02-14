Arsenal beat Leeds 4-2 on Sunday afternoon to leapfrog their opponents in the Premier League table.

In truth, it was a fairly comfortable afternoon for the Gunners who found themselves 3-0 ahead by half-time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring with a near post strike that goalkeeper Illan Meslier may have done better with.

Meslier certainly should have done better when he dallied on the ball and brought down Bakayo Saka in the penalty area. It gave Aubameuyang the opportunity to double Arsenal’s lead, which he took.

And on the stroke of half-time, it was 3-0 as Hector Bellerin converted Dani Ceballos’ pass.

Could Leeds produce an incredible second half comeback?

Well, two minutes after the interval we received the answer.

Emile Smith-Rowe inadvertently found Aubameyang at the back post for the captain to nod home for his hat-trick.

It was 4-0 but the game’s highlight for many Arsenal fans was still to come.

In the 54th-minute, Ezgjan Alioski was substituted.

He then had to walk past Arsenal substitute Nicolas Pepe with his head bowed as his side trailed 4-0.

The significance of that was, earlier this week, Patrick Bamford revealed that Alioski was looking forward to facing Pepe.

"Do you know what? He (Alioski) said in the changing room, I can’t wait for Sunday. I was like ‘why?’ He said ‘because I’m playing against my mate Pepe again,’” Bamford revealed.

Back in November, Leeds and Arsenal drew 0-0 at Elland Road. But the match was remembered for Pepe’s headbutt on Alioski which saw him sent off by VAR.

Many accused the Leeds man of going down too easily and getting Pepe sent off.

Well, the Arsenal man had the last laugh.

With Alioski off the pitch, Leeds did stage something of a fightback as goals from Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa at least made the 4-2 scoreline a bit more respectable.

