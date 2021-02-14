It's been a tough few weeks for Jurgen Norbert Klopp.

The Liverpool manager's mother recently passed away at the age of 81 and due to pandemic-related restrictions, he was unable to attend her funeral in Germany.

"She meant everything to me," Klopp said in a touching tribute, per German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote.

"She was a real mum in the best sense of the word. As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now.

"The fact that I can't be at the funeral is due to the terrible times. As soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it."

During such a testing time in his private life, Klopp's beloved Liverpool have unfortunately been sub-par on the pitch. But despite the team's poor performances, supporters have sympathised with the manager.

In fact, they've made it clearer than ever that they're standing by the German's side. On Sunday afternoon, MP Ian Byrne tweeted out an image of a banner hung outside Anfield with the words 'Jurgen Klopp YNWA'.

Klopp's banner

Well played, Liverpool fans.

They're firmly behind the manager and it seems the players are as well. Just a short time after Klopp's banner was revealed to the world, Mohamed Salah tweeted out a rather passionate message from his official account.

"It’s been a tough period for many reasons," the Egyptian forward wrote on the social media platform.

"We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end. We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you."

A poignant message during Liverpool's most tumultuous period in recent memory.

The Reds' dreams of winning the Premier League for a second consecutive season were essentially ended on Saturday after they suffered a 3-1 defeat away at Leicester.

But there's still enough time for Klopp and his players to end 2020/21 in style and given the quality shown by the team over the past few years, you'd say there's a decent chance of that happening.

