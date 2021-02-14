Newcastle United will move for Matheus Nunes in the summer transfer window

Joe Willock wasn't the only central midfielder Newcastle United tried to sign in the January transfer window.

The Magpies' pursuit of Leicester City enforcer Hamza Choudhury was well documented throughout the window, but in the end they opted for Arsenal academy product Willock.

Though the rumours suggested the North East outfit were solely targeting players with Premier League experience, a recent report from Portuguese media outlet Ojogo has revealed that the club's recruitment team also had eyes on the continent.

Indeed, the report claims that Newcastle tried to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes on loan with an obligation to buy for £10m, but that offer was turned down by the Portuguese giants.

However, that hasn't spelled the end of Newcastle's interest.

The 17th placed Premier League side have, according to the report, promised to return in the summer transfer window for a player who has scored two and assisted as many in 17 games across all competitions during the 2020/21 season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

We can't proclaim to be experts on Portuguese football, but we do know that Nunes is capable of playing in both defensive and advanced midfield roles and could provide Steve Bruce with some added flexibility in that area.

Despite being capable of operating in an attacking role, Nunes only averages 0.3 key passes per game in Liga Nos.

Given Newcastle's glaring absence of creativity this season and their over reliance on Callum Wilson's prowess in front of goal, that statistic may evoke some concern about the club's transfer strategy.

It's pertinent to note, however, that the 22-year-old is a keen dribbler of the ball, averaging 1.8 per game in Liga Nos and winning 1.9 fouls in the process, so he could offer a level of dynamism from central midfield that is lacking among Bruce's current roster.

That Newcastle are already set on returning for his signature in the summer suggests the scouts have seen enough quality to convince them that he can rise to the challenge of Premier League football on Tyneside.

The Toon Army may want to tune into a Sporting Lisbon game to see what all the fuss is about.

