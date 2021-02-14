Liverpool news: Reds target summer swoop for Torino star Bremer

Liverpool may have signed Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies on January deadline day but that doesn't appear to have ended their pursuit of fresh talent in central defence.

Kabak and Davies were brought in to combat an injury crisis that has seen Jurgen Klopp deprived of his first-choice central defensive options for the majority of the season so far.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have adapted to new roles at the heart of defence with commendable ease, but their conspicuous absence in midfield has sapped the intensity out of a once pulsating machine.

It would have been reasonable to assume that the pair of deadline day arrivals spelt the end of Liverpool's desire to strengthen in central defence.

According to the Daily Mirror, though, the current Premier League champions are lining up a summer swoop for Bremer, a Brazilian defender who plys his trade for struggling Torino in Serie A.

The report claims that the Reds have made him their top summer target and view him as someone who will complement Virgil van Dijk upon his return.

The Turin-based outfit are aware of rival interest and expect to receive offers for the 23-year-old's services when the summer window reopens.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Intriguingly, Liverpool's recent recruit Kabak is named as the third-most similar defender to Bremer according to data provided by FBref based on stats taken from the 2020/21 season.

The Turkey international is on loan until the end of the season and made a calamitous opening to life at Anfield against Leicester City on Saturday, but it would seem that Liverpool are considering alternative options who fill a similar profile.

According to FBref, Bremer completes 1.89 tackles, blocks and interceptions per game, while he is dribbled past just 0.5 times per game.

By comparison, Kabak makes 1.55 tackles, 2.09 blocks and 1.08 interceptions per game and is dribbled past slightly more than Bremer (0.74).

They also tend to distribute the ball with similar effectiveness, with Kabak completing slightly more of his passes (89.3%) than Bremer (86.1%).

Given that Torino's 6ft 2 colossus is only valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt, Liverpool may well view him as a more attractive option from a financial perspective.

Though goal scoring is far from a prerequisite for a centre-back, it's intriguing to note that Bremer has notched eight goals in 62 appearances for Torino, suggesting he could be a valuable weapon in the opponent's penalty area as well as a reliable partner for Van Dijk.

Exactly which option Liverpool opt for is likely to depend on how Kabak's season pans out.

He'll certainly need to improve on his torrid debut to convince Michael Edwards to trigger the initial £18m option to buy clause.

News Now - Sport News