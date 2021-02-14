Celtic target summer swoop for Burnley's Robbie Brady

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Robbie Brady when his Burnley contract expires in the summer transfer window.

The Hoops are currently eighteen points adrift of Rangers at the summit of the SPFL and seemingly already looking ahead to the summer window to assemble a squad capable of usurping their Glasgow rivals at the first time of asking.

The Premier League is a familiar hunting ground for Celtic's recruitment team, with the likes of Scott Sinclair, Patrick Roberts, Jason Denayer, Filip Benkovic, Shane Duffy and Mohamed Elyounoussi all moving north of the border in recent years.

And now Celtic are looking to use their tried and tested formula once again in the summer window.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, Neil Lennon sees Brady, 29, as a key part of his future plans.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer and will be an attractive free transfer option should he refuse to sign fresh terms with the Clarets.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Brady is not the most dynamic, technical or eye-catching wide player that the Premier League has to offer, but what he does bring is a wealth of experience, versatility and excellent delivery into the box from wide positions.

In a Burnley side who have consistently punched above their weight in England's top flight, Brady has never made more than 17 league appearances in a single season due to a combination of injury problems and competition for places.

That suggests the 54-cap Ireland international, who is valued at £4.32m by Transfermarkt, could be tempted to leave in search of more regular first-team opportunities at the end of the season.

Whether Lennon could guarantee Brady a regular berth remains to be seen, but he's certainly an option worth pursuing for Celtic in the event that his contract expires.

