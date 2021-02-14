Arsenal are back in the top half of the Premier League table.

The Gunners beat Leeds United 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (x3) and Hector Bellerin securing a much-needed three points.

It was a pretty convincing display by Mikel Arteta's side, who will now be eyeing up a late push to break into the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe both impressed again for Arsenal, while Martin Odegaard showed some neat touches on his first start for the club since signing on loan from Real Madrid.

Another player who also caught the eye against Leeds was veteran defender David Luiz.

The 33-year-old started the game at centre-back alongside Gabriel Magalhaes and he played a pivotal role in Arsenal's attacking play - especially in the first half.

Luiz regularly drove forward from deep and the Leeds midfielders really struggled to contain him.

He's far from the greatest out-and-out defender around, but the curly-haired stalwart can have a very positive impact on this current Arsenal side.

Arteta certainly believes so and due to the manager being 'impressed' with the Brazilian, Arsenal will offer him a contract extension.

The Independent report that The Gunners boss greatly values the £5.4m-rated defender's influence over his young team, both in training and off the pitch.

Luiz will be offered a one-year extension, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Given that Arsenal are not exactly flush with cash right now, this does seem like a sensible course of action.

The likes of Saka, Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli will all need guidance from senior figures for the foreseeable future and there's no better mentor than Luiz.

He's full of experience at the very highest level and the Brazilian is also capable of match-winning performances, as he proved in last season's triumphant FA Cup run.

