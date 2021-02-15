Manchester United’s faint hopes of winning the Premier League title were seemingly ended by West Brom on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side went to the Hawthorns and could only come away with a 1-1 draw.

It wasn’t any less than they deserved either.

United found themselves 1-0 down inside two minutes when Mbaye Diagne headed home Conor Gallagher’s cross.

The away side dominated possession for the reminder of the first half and they finally got their reward when Bruno Fernandes produced a stunning volley from Luke Shaw’s cross.

Man Utd were level and everyone expected they would go on to win the match after the break.

But it didn’t quite work out that way.

They did, however, believe they had been awarded a penalty for Semi Ajayi’s foul on Harry Maguire.

Referee Craig Pawson pointed to the penalty spot before he was advised to check the VAR monitor. Replays showed that Maguire was actually offside when the free-kick came into the box but VAR didn’t seem to be interested in that. Instead, Pawson studied whether Ajayi had fouled Maguire.

Eventually, Pawson decided it wasn’t enough for a penalty but fans were left wondering how they hadn’t spotted the offside in the build-up.

Well, it turns out that the offside didn’t even come into it.

Laws state that “a player in an offside position is moving towards the ball with the intention of playing the ball and is fouled before playing or attempting to play the ball, or challenging an opponent for the ball, the foul is penalised as it has occurred before the offside offence.”

So, United WOULD have been given the penalty if Ajayi was adjudged to have fouled Maguire.

Just imagine if United won a penalty with Maguire being offside.

We’d have no doubt seen a rule change in the coming weeks if that was the case.

Unsurprisingly, Maguire said he was “certain” that it was a penalty after the match.

"We were so certain it was a penalty," he said per Manchester Evening News. "I'm not sure why they needed to send him [the referee] to a monitor. The clip was minimal but it was a penalty. It seems like the decisions are going against us.

"We can't be relying on VAR decisions — we have to improve."

